SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. SunCoke Energy comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 22,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,171. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

