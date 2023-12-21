Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,302,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,795 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -374.99%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 63,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.