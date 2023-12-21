Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.26. 106,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

