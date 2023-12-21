SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Chico’s FAS accounts for about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. 168,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

