Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 830,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,793. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.