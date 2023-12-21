31,487 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Delek US makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,676. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

