SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $927,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 24,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

