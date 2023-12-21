Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 20,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $96,650. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

