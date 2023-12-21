Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 230,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.