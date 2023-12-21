COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 32,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

