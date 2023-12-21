Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 48,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,786. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

