SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 400,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,867. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

