Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 85,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

