SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. 93,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,775. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

