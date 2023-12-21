GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,932. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,215,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

