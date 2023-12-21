56,057 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Target Hospitality makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $128,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,981. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

