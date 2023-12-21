SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $974,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,401. The company has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

