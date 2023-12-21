Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 371 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,846. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average is $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

