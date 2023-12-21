SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $859,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 5,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

