Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $997,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.23. 35,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.27. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.