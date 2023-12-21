Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

