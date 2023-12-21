Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and approximately $914,982.60 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $201.01 or 0.00460222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.52152259 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $905,661.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

