Veritaseum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.78 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Veritaseum has a market cap of $44.78 million and $8,918.54 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $20.83 or 0.00047695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

