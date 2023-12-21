Counos Coin (CCA) Price Down 0% This Week

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $0.06 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00160745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.