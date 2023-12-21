Reviewing Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EQT pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.22 $6.50 billion N/A N/A EQT $7.50 billion 2.12 $1.77 billion $7.40 5.21

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than EQT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 EQT 1 4 10 0 2.60

EQT has a consensus target price of $45.93, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A EQT 35.29% 7.25% 3.95%

Summary

EQT beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

