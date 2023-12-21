Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$34,200.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$34,200.00 ($22,953.02).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, John Chan bought 32,823 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$21,991.41 ($14,759.34).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

