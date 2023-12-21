Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.32 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $82.32 million and $79,962.00 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.31498815 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79,373.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

