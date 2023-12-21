iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,414,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $84.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

