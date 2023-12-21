Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

