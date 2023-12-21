Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.32

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 32875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

