Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.