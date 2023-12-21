Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

NYSE HCA opened at $263.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

