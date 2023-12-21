Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

