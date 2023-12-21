Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 226,291 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,291 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $59.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

