Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 338 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

