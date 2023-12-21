Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 12,542 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

