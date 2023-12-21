Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.