Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.