Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 862.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

