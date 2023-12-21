Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

