Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 65,711 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

