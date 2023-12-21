Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFCF stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

