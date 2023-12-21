Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

