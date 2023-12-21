Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,798,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,265 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $16.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

