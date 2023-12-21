Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

