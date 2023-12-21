MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.21. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 222,151 shares.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

