Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 61.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

