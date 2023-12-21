CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 27 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of KLA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 18,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 2.6 %

KLAC opened at $563.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

