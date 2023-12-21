Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Reduced by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

