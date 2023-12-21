Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 74.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Vaxcyte



Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

